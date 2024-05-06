The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared ICSE, ISC Result 2024 on May 6, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for CISCE 10th or 12th board examination across the country can check their results through the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. The Class 10, 12 results can also be checked at results.cisce.org. ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Live Updates ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE 10th, 12th results declared (Santosh Kumar )

All the appeared candidates will need unique ID, index number and the captcha code displayed on the login page to check the results online. The ICSE, ISC results will also be available on Digilocker as well.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This year the overall pass percentage of ICSE is 99.47% and ISC is 98.19%. A total of 2,43,617 candidates have appeared for ICSE and 99,901 candidates for ISC examination this year out of which 2,42,328 passed ICSE and 98,088 passed ISC examination.

The overall pass percentage of girls is 99.65% and boys is 99.31% for ICSE and for ISC, the girls pass percentage is 98.92% and boys is 97.53%.

All these candidates can check their scores by following the steps given below.

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: How to check scores

Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

Click on ICSE, ISC Result 2024 result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

This year CISCE started ICSE, ISC examination on February 21. The examination for Class 10 was concluded on March 28, 2024 and Class 12 examination concluded on April 4, 2024 as two papers had to be rescheduled. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISCE.