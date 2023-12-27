CISF pitches for House security to be akin to that at refineries, plants

New DelhiThe Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has completed a security survey of the Parliament complex and submitted a report calling for measures that will put the level of preparedness in the House in line with that at key oil refineries and power plants, officials aware of the matter said. On December 13, two men entered the Lok Sabha and set off smoke canisters. Six people have been arrested so far. (PTI)

The survey of the complex, the officials added, was held from Thursday to Saturday on the directions of the Union home ministry, following a breach of security when two men entered the Lok Sabha and set off smoke canisters on December 13, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack

According to officials aware of the matter, CISF has asked for the implementation of the “Comprehensive Security Setup” in the complex. The same security apparatus is at place in the oil refineries, power plants and defence instalments which the central force guards, and involves the stationing of CISF’s own firefighting unit and setting up of barracks for its personnel, the officials added.

“In the comprehensive security pattern, CISF has its own fire unit and also barracks for its personnel. This is the set up at refineries and power plants. The personnel stay within the complex. This is different from the security structure at airports and metros, where personnel travel from outside to report for duty,” the first official said.

CISF is the only paramilitary force with its own firefighting unit and currently provides fire safety coverage at least 104 installations across the country. Fire safety at airports is not under CISF.

To be sure, the government is yet to issue orders for CISF to take over the security of Parliament.

“The detailed report contains the integrated finance report, which is about the number of people needed at each post within the complex and its financial cost. Once the headquarters approves it, it will be sent to the home ministry for clearance. This is part of the pre-induction formality (PIF) report, submitted as part of the survey. The home ministry will approve the number of personnel, communication and transport needed for securing the complex after which an order will be issued for CISF’s induction,” the official said, seeking anonymity.

At present, the security of the Parliament complex is handled by the in-house Parliamentary Security Service (PSS), the Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The three have specific duties, with the first agency guarding the innermost layer.

CISF is likely to seek new x-ray machines and metal detectors, among other equipment, as they have done in the past before taking over security of any premises, the official quoted above said.

The breach triggered a political row and led the Lok Sabha Secretariat to suspend eight security personnel. Six people have been held in connection with the breach.

The breach, during the winter session of Parliament, triggered a political firestorm and led the Lok Sabha Secretariat to suspend eight security personnel for lapses and request the home ministry to conduct a detailed security review of the complex, the second such exercise in 22 years.