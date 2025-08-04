The Centre has approved a significant increase of over 30% in the strength of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), raising its total sanctioned personnel to 220,000, officials familiar with the development said, adding that the additional manpower will primarily be deployed in industrial zones and upcoming development projects in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas, particularly in Chhattisgarh, beginning next year. CISF strength to reach 220K as govt approves 30% increase

In several zones reclaimed from Maoist influence, the security of key installations — such as National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Dantewada and various steel and iron ore plants in Bhilai — has already been handed over to the CISF.

“From next year onwards, as development projects expand in LWE regions, there will be a rising demand for robust security. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also approved the formation of an additional CISF battalion, which will be deployed for internal security and contingency duties,” an official said requesting anonymity.

Confirming the development, DIG (intelligence) Ajay Dahiya stated that the MHA has approved increasing the CISF’s strength from 1,62,000 to 220,000. “Last year, 13,230 personnel were inducted into the force, and recruitment for another 24,098 is underway. We aim to add about 14,000 personnel annually to infuse young blood and make the force more battle-ready,” he said.

He further noted that with the decline of LWE activities in states like Chhattisgarh, the setting up of new industrial hubs is expected, thereby necessitating an expanded CISF presence. “The enhanced strength will allow the CISF to cover a broader range of critical infrastructure, including airports, ports, thermal and nuclear power plants, as well as high-risk installations such as hydropower projects and prisons in Jammu and Kashmir,” Dahiya added.

The MHA’s finance division, according to a communication seen by HT, informed the CISF chief on July 22, 2025 that the President via the MHA had approved the authorised ceiling strength of the force to 220,000.

The Chhattisgarh government has introduced a new industrial policy aimed at attracting investors to these emerging regions.

The Centre has set a target to eliminate LWE and bring an end to Maoist violence across the country by March 31, 2026. As security forces continue to take control of new areas in the Bastar region, the government is simultaneously focusing on development—planning the establishment of industries, schools, and employment opportunities for local communities.

Indian Railways is also extending its network to previously inaccessible LWE zones. Maoist groups have occasionally targeted railway workers during construction because of which the Railways have asked for security.

At present, the CISF guards 369 vital installations across the country, including the Parliament. In Jammu and Kashmir, the force is responsible for securing 11 key sites, such as the Kargil Hydroelectric Project in Bandipora, the Kishanganga Dam in Gurez, and hydropower projects in Uri-I and Uri-II. Several of these installations are located near the Line of Control, making them particularly vulnerable to cross-border threats.