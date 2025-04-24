CISF takes over security at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram

Aizawl: The central industrial security force (CISF) on Thursday took over the security of the Lengpui airport in the state capital, following a directive from the home affairs ministry (MHA). A formal induction ceremony was held at the airport, where Mizoram director general of police (DGP) Anil Shukla handed over the CISF flag to the airport’s chief airport security officer, marking the transition

“The deployment is part of the Government of India’s broader strategy to enhance security across all civil aviation hubs in the country,” a statement issued by the Mizoram government read.

An initial team of 121 CISF personnel, led by a deputy commandant, will take charge. The strength will gradually be increased to 214 personnel.

The CISF replaces the joint security setup previously managed by the Mizoram State Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which had been responsible for the airport’s security since its operationalisation in 1999.

Lengpui Airport is now the 69th airport in the country to come under CISF security cover. It also marks the first CISF deployment at any facility in Mizoram, making it the first such unit in the Northeastern state.