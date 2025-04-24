Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CISF takes over security at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram

BySangzuala Hmar
Apr 24, 2025 07:41 PM IST

The deployment is part of the Government of India’s broader strategy to enhance security across all civil aviation hubs in the country

Aizawl: The central industrial security force (CISF) on Thursday took over the security of the Lengpui airport in the state capital, following a directive from the home affairs ministry (MHA).

A formal induction ceremony was held at the airport, where Mizoram director general of police (DGP) Anil Shukla handed over the CISF flag to the airport’s chief airport security officer, marking the transition
A formal induction ceremony was held at the airport, where Mizoram director general of police (DGP) Anil Shukla handed over the CISF flag to the airport’s chief airport security officer, marking the transition

“The deployment is part of the Government of India’s broader strategy to enhance security across all civil aviation hubs in the country,” a statement issued by the Mizoram government read.

A formal induction ceremony was held at the airport where Mizoram director general of police (DGP) Anil Shukla handed over the CISF flag to the airport’s chief airport security officer, marking the official transition.

Also Read: Forest fires affected one-ninth of Phawngpui National Park in Mizoram: Official

An initial team of 121 CISF personnel, led by a deputy commandant, will take charge. The strength will gradually be increased to 214 personnel.

The CISF replaces the joint security setup previously managed by the Mizoram State Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which had been responsible for the airport’s security since its operationalisation in 1999.

Lengpui Airport is now the 69th airport in the country to come under CISF security cover. It also marks the first CISF deployment at any facility in Mizoram, making it the first such unit in the Northeastern state.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / CISF takes over security at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On