Forest fires affected one-ninth of Phawngpui National Park in Mizoram: Official

Aizawl: Forest fires that had erupted in several parts of Mizoram’s Phawngpui National Park have affected nearly one-ninth of the park’s total area, state forest officials said on Thursday. They, however, ruled out the possibility of a larger wildfire. The blazes were brought under control by March 28 with the help of villagers living near the park, but some areas continue to smoulder, said officials, ruling out the possibility of a larger wildfire developing.

A blaze had broken out at a slash-and-burn (jhum) cultivation farm in Archhuang village on March 11 and subsequently spread into the park’s forest zones, Lalmuanpuia, the range officer of the Phawngpui National Park, said.

The flames were brought under control by March 28 with the help of villagers living near the park, but some areas continued to smoulder. “Villagers from Sangau, Sentetfiang, Thaltlang, Vawmbuk, Archhuang, Siachangkawn and Cheural did their best to contain the outbreak by forming fire lines, but the difficult terrain and the magnitude of the fire was too strong for humans to contain sooner,” LZ Ringlawt, secretary of Sangau Group Young Lai Association, said.

According to the Forest Survey of India, the forest fires broke out in 19 locations within the park, with the entire northern face of the highest peak in Mizoram, Mount Phawngpui, and the Far Pak grasses burnt to ashes.

“The total area of Phawngpui National Park is about 50 square kilometres. Based on our preliminary assessment, satellite maps, and online tools, we estimate that roughly one-ninth of the park has been affected,” said Laltlanhlua Zathang, chief wildlife warden of the Mizoram environment, forest & climate change department.

Zathang said that the fire spread to Phawngpui likely due to sudden climatic changes, rapid growth of dry grass, and a heavy buildup of combustible forest material. “Fortunately, no animal fatalities have been reported so far,” he added.

The Phawngpui National Park and adjoining Myanmar forests are the sole habitats of the highly endangered Mount Victoria Babax, a ground-dwelling bird species in the Indian subcontinent, Zathang said.

Forest fires triggered by jhum cultivation are a recurring problem in Mizoram. “A major fire also occurred in 2012, but in my 30 years of service in the forest department, this year’s outbreak is the most severe,” Zathanga said.

Environmental activist groups across the state have voiced their concern, citing potential long-term damage to biodiversity, ecosystems, and air quality.

“Wildfires devastate habitats, destroy plant and animal life, disrupt ecosystems, and degrade soil quality. The smoke and toxic pollutants released can have severe health consequences for both humans and animals. It’s a heartbreaking moment for us,” said SR Rothuama, general secretary of the Green Mizoram Network.

Gunjan Arora, an environmental activist and bird enthusiast from New Delhi who recently visited Phawngpui, said, “It’s devastating to witness the park engulfed in flames, especially with the bird nesting and mating season approaching. The loss of habitat and food sources could deeply affect the survival of many species.”