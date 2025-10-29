CISF to take over security of Navi Mumbai International Airport today

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is set to take over the security of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday, marking the first formal step towards designating the premises a high-security zone ahead of its operational launch. The Navi Mumbai International Airport was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, nearly 28 years after its initial planning began. (PTI)

“Nearly 2,000 personnel will be posted within the complex today. After the induction, the security protocol will be the same as it is for any other airport complex. The airport security will be headed by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police-rank officers,” an officer aware of the matter said.

The NMIA was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, nearly 28 years after its initial planning began. This is the 71st airport under CISF security cover in India.

“A series of meetings are being held today. The induction ceremony and takeover will happen by 4 pm. After induction, only those with identity cards and valid passes will be allowed within the premises. This is the first step before the operations needed to run an airport are brought to the premises,” an officer said.

Top CISF officers, including CISF Director General (DG) Praveer Ranjan, met with stakeholders in Mumbai ahead of the force’s induction at the new airport premises. “Over the last two days, Ranjan and other senior CISF officers held meetings with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state police chief Rashmi Shukla,” the officer said.

Before taking charge of NMIA’s security, the CISF was deployed at the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar on September 23, with a strength of 1,047 personnel.

The CISF is likely to issue a statement on the new airport’s security post its induction on Wednesday evening. Flight operations are likely to start next month.

The upcoming airport will have four terminals, two runways, and a dedicated cargo terminal. Once fully operational, it is expected to handle up to 90 million passengers and 360 tonnes of cargo annually.