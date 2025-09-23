CISF formally handed security of Jewar airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday formally took charge of security at the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, marking a crucial step toward its inauguration scheduled for October 30. Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu had announced on last Wednesday that commercial operations will begin within 45 days of the inauguration, with flights to at least 10 cities in the first phase. (HT Archive)

In a statement, CISF said 1,047 personnel will be deployed in the first phase, supervised by the Chief Aerodrome Security Officer (CASO).

“Noida International Airport becomes the 70th airport in the country under CISF cover,” the force said, adding that its Aviation Security Group (ASG) and Airport Sector (APS) will oversee perimeter control, access management, passenger and baggage screening, terminal and landside security, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), and coordination with local law enforcement. Deployment strength will be scaled up as operations and passenger numbers grow.

The airport is also being developed as a major cargo hub for the region.

Spread over 1,334 hectares, Jewar will be the National Capital Region’s second full-fledged international airport after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Phase one includes a single runway and a passenger terminal with an annual capacity of 12 million, eventually expanding to four runways and 70 million passengers a year. Officials expect around six million passengers in the first year alone.

Praveer Ranjan, special director general (airports), CISF, said the force will implement “globally benchmarked procedures and layered security measures to safeguard passengers, crew, and critical assets,” while working closely with the airport operator and stakeholders to maintain the highest security standards.