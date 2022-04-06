Civilian killings in Kashmir down 50%: Centre

Jammu & Kashmir has recorded a decline of almost 50% in killing of civilians by terrorists since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the Centre informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Data available with the ministry of home affairs showed 87 civilians and 99 security personnel were killed by terrorists between August 5, 2019 and November 2021, as compared to 177 civilians and 406 security personnel who were killed between May 2014 and August 2019, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

“The government has a policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism and there has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 255 in 2019, 244 in 2020 and 229 in 2021,” the minister added.

The minister’s response was in reply to a question by Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil on the the number of civilians and security personnel who were killed by terrorists ever since the Centre abrogated Article 370, that gave Jammu & Kashmir a special status, and bifurcated the state into two Union territories on August 5, 2019.

Rai’s statement also came at a time the Valley has been witnessing a spate of terrorist attacks on civilians, migrant workers and security personnel, prompting authorities to step up vigil and intensify counter-terror operations in the region.

A robust security and intelligence grid is in place to prevent terrorist attacks in the region, the minister said. “In addition, day and night area domination, round the clock checking at Nakas, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists are being carried out,” he added.

Besides this, the minister said the Jammu & Kashmir government has reported having received proposals for investments worth approximately ₹51,000 crore since the 2019 move.

Responding to a query by BJP MP Rakesh Sinha on infrastructure development, Rai said the Centre has notified the new central sector scheme for industrial development of the Union territory announced on February 19, 2021 to attract capital investment, with a financial outlay of ₹28,400 crore (upto the year 2037).

The scheme provides for four types of incentives namely (i) capital investment incentive, (ii) capital interest subvention, (iii) goods and services tax linked incentive and (iv) working capital interest subvention.

In order to boost industrial development in the Union territory, the government of Jammu & Kashmir has also notified the J&K Industrial Policy, J&K Private Industrial Estate Development Policy and J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy, he said.