Home / India News / Civilian shot dead by suspected terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama: Reports

Civilian shot dead by suspected terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama: Reports

Police said that suspected terrorists barged into the house of the 55-year-old and opened fire.

india Updated: Feb 09, 2020 21:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Army personnel patrol near the site of encounter in Tral. Image used for representational purpose only.
Army personnel patrol near the site of encounter in Tral. Image used for representational purpose only.(ANI/ File Photo)
         

A 55-year-old man was killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire at his home in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora on Sunday evening.

Police said that suspected terrorists barged into the house of Ghulam Nabi and opened fire.

“Around 7:50 pm, he was leaving his home when militants opened fire on his face with a pistol. By the time he reached the hospital, he was dead,” said SP Awantipora, Tahir Saleem.

The official said that the man was a contractor by profession and was not associated with any organisation.

Normal life was affected in Kashmir on Sunday, with markets and business hit, in wake of the shutdown call by separatists to observe the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9 in 2013.

