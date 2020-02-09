Civilian shot dead by suspected terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama: Reports

india

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 21:42 IST

A 55-year-old man was killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire at his home in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora on Sunday evening.

Police said that suspected terrorists barged into the house of Ghulam Nabi and opened fire.

“Around 7:50 pm, he was leaving his home when militants opened fire on his face with a pistol. By the time he reached the hospital, he was dead,” said SP Awantipora, Tahir Saleem.

The official said that the man was a contractor by profession and was not associated with any organisation.

Normal life was affected in Kashmir on Sunday, with markets and business hit, in wake of the shutdown call by separatists to observe the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9 in 2013.