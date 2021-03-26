Civilians maimed in Pak shelling in Poonch to get artificial limbs

In a bid to improve the lives of civilians maimed during Pakistan’s shelling and firing along the Line of Control, the Indian Army in collaboration with a New Delhi-based NGO will be proving artificial limbs to the victims in Poonch district. An artificial limbs fitment measurement camp was also organised on Thursday.

“The Banwat Battalion of Poonch Brigade organised an artificial limbs fitment measurement camp and took measurements of disabled civilians, who lost their limbs during the ceasefire violations and other action along the LoC,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

A team from the Kiwanis Club, New Delhi, had the measurements of 32 specially-abled people taken free of cost. Beneficiaries had come from different villages of Poonch such as Kausaliyan, Gagriyan, Chool, Saujiyan, Dhanna, Dokri, and Kasba among others, the spokesperson said, adding that it was all the more vital to hold the camp because of its proximity to the line of control and lack of accessibility to hospitals.

The NGO will return in a couple of months with artificial limbs for those fitted on Thursday, the spokesperson said, adding that the NGO wanted to provide prosthetics to the needy in a phased manner and wants to cover villages along the LoC that bore the maximum brunt of Pakistan’s shelling in recent times.

“Such measurement camps by the Indian Army in remote villages near the border fence in Poonch strengthens the bond between the forces and the people. Such events go a long way in developing goodwill and a sense of togetherness in laying foundation of a patriotic and motivated next generation,” he said.

Though the renewed truce between India and Pakistan along the 744 km long line of control (LoC) and 200-km International Border (IB) has brought much needed relief to the villagers as guns have fallen silent on either side of the divide since February 25, many villagers —young and old, men and women — have been maimed in Pak shelling and firing over the years.

During Indo-Pak hostilities. Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu region bear the maximum brunt of shelling, as a result of which hapless villagers either get killed or maimed.

Ghulam Nabi of Saujiyan village said that Pak shelling always posed a serious threat to farmers, children, shepherds and cattle. “Those who die are fortunate. Those who lose their limbs suffer as do their families,” he said.

Another local Rifat Bi of Kasba village hoped that the ceasefire agreement remains intact and is honoured in letter and spirit by Pakistan. “It will be a boon for people like us who live on the LoC,” she said.