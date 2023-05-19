Supreme Court gets two new judges; CJI administers oath of office
May 19, 2023 10:59 AM IST
CJI Chandrachud administered oath of office to Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate Kalpathy Venkataraman Viswanathan as a judge of Supreme Court.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered oath of office for the position of Supreme Court judge to a judge and a senior lawyer on Friday.
