CJI Gavai recommends Justice Surya Kant as his successor

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai on Monday set in motion the process to appoint his successor by recommending Justice Surya Kant, the seniormost judge of the Supreme Court, to the Union government. Justice Surya Kant. (File Photo)

Justice Kant, who is next in line for the role based on seniority, will be eligible to assume office upon Justice Gavai’s retirement on November 23. Once notified by the government, he will become the 53rd Chief Justice of India and is expected to serve until his retirement on February 9, 2027 — a tenure of about 14 months.

According to people aware of the matter, CJI Gavai handed over a copy of his recommendation letter to Justice Kant on Monday morning. The recommendation follows the Union government’s October 23 communication to Justice Gavai, requesting him to name his successor in accordance with established convention.

In his comments to Hindustan Times, Chief Justice Gavai described Justice Kant as “suited and competent in all aspects to take the helm,” adding that his successor “will prove to be an asset to the institution as its head.” Reflecting on their shared background, Justice Gavai said, “Like me, Justice Kant also belongs to the class in society that has seen struggles at every stage in life, which makes me confident that he would be best suited to understand the pain and sufferings of those who need the judiciary to protect their rights.”

Justice Gavai took over as the 52nd Chief Justice of India in May 2025. As per the longstanding practice, the law ministry writes to the incumbent CJI a little over a month before retirement, seeking the recommendation of the next in line by seniority. The CJI then forwards the name formally to the government.

Under the memorandum of procedure (MoP) governing judicial appointments and transfers, the appointment to the office of Chief Justice of India should be made of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the position.

Following the recommendation by CJI Gavai, the government is expected to issue a notification soon appointing Justice Surya Kant as the next Chief Justice of India with effect from November 24.

Justice Kant, who will be the first person from Haryana to occupy the top judicial office, has had a distinguished career marked by administrative acumen and academic pursuit. He became the youngest Advocate General of Haryana at 38 and was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2004 at the age of 42. Even after joining the judiciary, he continued his studies, earning a first-class master’s degree in law from Kurukshetra University’s Directorate of Distance Education in 2011.

After serving for over 14 years as a high court judge, Justice Kant was appointed chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court in October 2018. He was subsequently elevated to the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019.

Known for his humility, even temperament and deep sense of fairness, Justice Kant is regarded as a jurist who combines legal rigour with empathy. He is widely credited for his administrative efficiency and for promoting consistency across high courts, particularly in monitoring the performance of the district judiciary.

Once the formal notification is issued, Justice Kant will take the oath of office on November 24, marking a new chapter in the leadership of the Indian judiciary following Justice Gavai’s tenure.