CJI Ranjan Gogoi thanks media for maturity in ‘trying times’

india Updated: Nov 16, 2019 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Outgoing Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi during his farewell function at the Supreme Court in New Delhi, Friday.(PTI)
         

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday thanked the media for “displaying maturity” in their reporting when he went through “trying times.” It was CJI Gogoi’s last working day in court as he retires on November 17, which is a Sunday.

The outgoing CJI had come under attack after he faced sexual harassment charges from a woman employee of the top court. The complainant worked with the CJI at his residential office.

“Even during trying times, most members of the press displayed maturity, character. Media exercised exceptional discretion to prevent canards, falsehoods from clogging news space. At trying times, the stellar role of journalists as defenders of truth and democratic ideals came to the fore,” CJI Gogoi said in a statement.

CJI Gogoi issued his statement because he was not keen to interact with the media. Issued in response to the requests his office received for one-on-one interviews from several journalists, CJI Gogoi’s note read: “The bench requires judges to maintain silence while exercising their freedom.”

Justice Gogoi was part of the January 12, 2018 press conference held by four senior-most judges against the then CJI Dipak Misra’s style of functioning. Maintaining that judiciary and judges were not required to reach out to the citizenry through the press, justice Gogoi said outreach to media should be in an extraordinary situation.

He said the judiciary’s strength lay in public confidence and trust, earned through work as judges and not good press.

“Judges do speak out of functional necessity; bitter truths must remain in memory... Idea of courting the press never endeared itself as a choice in the interest of my institution,” read the note.

“I have always soldiered to strengthen our institutional values, and as a part of such discourse, I would not be able to meet your request for a one-on-one meet,” the CJI said.

He, however, said, “Good press is also a parameter known to be indicative of our institutional health.”

He said once into retirement, he looked forward to meeting the media to talk about things of “mutual interest.”

Longest bad air spell in 2 years, Supreme Court seeks answers
Government may hike bank deposit insurance cover: Nirmala Sitharaman
Open, investment-friendly economy in India, says PM Modi
Lured into job opportunity, woman raped by 5 in Noida park
'Severe' air persists for fourth day but MPs, officials skip key pollution meet
Roger Stone, Donald Trump's associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
