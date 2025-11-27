CJI Kant shares bench with top judges from 6 countries

The Supreme Court on Wednesday witnessed a historic moment with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant sharing the bench with Chief Justices and senior judges of six countries during Constitution Day celebrations. Chief Justice Surya Kant (left) with his Kenyan conterpart Martha Koome during Constitution Day celebrations at Supreme Court on Wednesday (PTI)

Sharing their views on the occasion, the foreign judges said Commonwealth countries look up to Indian courts and decisions and praised the Indian judiciary for preserving the basic structure of the Constitution. Later in the day, the foreign dignitaries took part in the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court and presided over by President Droupadi Murmu.

CJI Kant said, “This is a great and historical occasion,” as he welcomed the chief justices of Bhutan, Kenya, Mauritius and Sri Lanka along with senior judges of the Supreme Court of Nepal and the Federal Court of Malaysia on the bench.

After witnessing the court proceedings, Bhutan CJ Lyonpo Norbu Tshering, who studied law at Delhi University, said, “Since 1949, the Indian Constitution has undergone 106 amendments. But your basic structure remains as it is because it is based on rule of law and due process.”

Kenyan Chief Justice Martha Koome appreciated the legal jurisprudence being set by Indian Supreme Court, which has provided direction to courts in Kenya too to deal with developing aspects of law. “We look up to the jurisprudence of Indian courts and the judicial precedents laid down by the Supreme Court of India. We will work together to ensure rule of law is established in Commonwealth countries.”

Mauritius Supreme Court chief justice Rehena Bibi Mungly-Gulbul shared her views, comparing the similarities between the jurisprudence of the two countries while admitting that Mauritius courts have benefited from the long association with the Indian Supreme Court, with former CJI BR Gavai having visited the country recently.

Sri Lanka’s chief justice Preethi Padman Surasena congratulated justice Surya Kant on becoming CJI and said, “Both India and Sri Lanka share the same tradition, language, systems and both of us have been under British rule.”

Judges from Nepal and Malaysia --- justices Sapna Pradhan Malla and Tan Sri Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan --- shared their views, pointing out that Indian courts are moving quickly by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) in justice dispensation. Justice Pathmanathan said, “India is highly regarded and we look forward to India guiding us. India leads the way in the Commonwealth in terms of judicial precedent and how digitalisation is happening.”

Earlier in the day, the foreign judges attended a Constitution Day function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association. On the occasion, CJI Kant told the members of the Bar to collectively take purposeful strides towards espousing the letter and spirit of the Constitution by providing legal aid to those who are vulnerable or living at the margins of society, as well as aligning with the vision embodied in the Directive Principles of State Policy.