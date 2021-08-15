CJI Ramana says ‘sorry state of affairs’ in Parliament, lack of clarity on laws

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said on Sunday Parliament was witnessing a sorry state of affairs and there was no clarity of laws leading to a lot of inconvenience for all.

Speaking at a flag-hoisting ceremony, the chief justice said earlier debates in the two Houses of Parliament used to be very wise and constructive, but now there was lack of quality in the discussions being held while enacting laws, adding that such a situation usually arose when intellectuals and professionals like lawyers were not present in the House.

The CJI’s statement came amid widespread criticism of the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament that came to an abrupt end, two days ahead of its schedule, due to repeated disruptions and ruckus in both Houses.

"If you see debates which used to take place in Houses in those days, they used to be very wise, constructive… Now, (it is) a sorry state of affairs...There is no clarity in laws. It is creating a lot of litigation and loss to the government as well as inconvenience to the public," the CJI was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“There is no clarity in laws. We don't know for what purpose the laws are made. In the absence of quality debate, we are unable to fathom the intent and object behind the new law: This is what happens if intellectuals and professionals like lawyers are not there in the Houses,” the CJI said.

The recent session of Parliament was characterised by strident protests by the Opposition demanding discussions on issues like the Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws and inflation, a focused and accelerated push of key laws by the government, and plain acrimony. Frequent dins became the order of the day as both the government and Opposition refused to budge from their stand. While the government successfully managed to introduce 15 bills and get Parliament’s approval for 20, some were passed in minutes with no one other than the minister in charge speaking on the same, a norm that has been severely criticised by Opposition leaders.