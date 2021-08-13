Mr PM, a straight Q for you: Here's what Derek O'Brien wants to know from Modi

Trinamool Congress national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP on Friday uploaded a new video wherein he wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer why was he missing in Parliament when the crucial Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed even as two former PMs -- Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda -- remained present and voted for the same. O’Brien said his latest video was a follow-up to his eight-question clip put up a day ago for eight central ministers, all of which have remained unanswered so far.

O’Brien, who has very active on social media in attacking the central government over its running of business in Parliament during the just-concluded monsoon session, said he was not surprised that none of his questions have so been answered by any of the ministers in the last 24 hours and hence, he wanted to “try their boss” on Friday, the 13th.

Also read | 'Mr Modi, Come listen to us': Derek O'Brien shares Oppn's message on Parl logjam

"Here is a straight question to you… Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda - they were present during voting on a constitutional bill. There were six rounds of voting on the constitutional bill, the OBC bill. It was very, very crucial," O’Brien said in the video which had images of the former PMs in the House.

NEW. Here’s our 2nd video in 24 hrs. I asked 8 Qs to Ministers about #Parliament



Zero answers.



Mr PM, here's a straight Q for you.



Why were U missing from Parliament? The two former PMs were there & voted on Constitution Amendment 127 #OBCBill, where were you?



VIDEO #2 pic.twitter.com/eNFaD5Z77v — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 13, 2021

"Mr Prime Minister, why were you missing from Parliament? Why are you ignoring Parliament? You are mocking Parliament. You and your government are accountable to the people, are accountable to people's representatives, you are accountable to the Parliament. It's your duty to answer us now. Eight ministers couldn't, Prime Minister, your time starts now," he further said.

On Thursday, the TMC MP had directed his questions at the eight Union ministers who had held a press conference hours ago to slam the Opposition’s “unruly” conduct in the Parliament during the past few days that they alleged was the reason behind the abrupt ending of the session, two days ahead of its schedule.

Calling them “full of faff”, O’Brien wanted them to reply to questions like “why were 38 bills passed in both houses with an average discussion time of 10 minutes per bill and why has only one out of 10 bills gone from the Lok Sabha for parliamentary scrutiny”.

8 Ministers just addressed a press conference.



To them, we ask.



Answer even one of these 8 questions. Try.



Then talk to us about #Parliament.



The United Opposition have a strong case. You are full of faff.



VIDEO pic.twitter.com/U6gl1QK5JM — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 12, 2021

He also wanted to know why the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the Pegasus snooping controversy, internal security, or repeal of farm laws were not met. “Government must have its way, the opposition must have its say. Whose business is it to run Parliament? Is it the government's responsibility or the opposition's responsibility? And who is the government accountable to? The people," he added.

On Thursday too he had asked why “the PM had not answered a single question in the Rajya Sabha in the last five years”. “Manmohan Singh ji answered 22 questions. Why in two years, the government hasn't elected a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha?" the MP further said.

The Modi government and the Opposition have been locked in a bitter battle over the conduct of Parliament with both sides refusing to budge over issues like the Pegasus scandal, farmers protest, inflation and Covid-19 management. The Opposition has been demanding the PM or Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement on the floor of Parliament on the snooping issue. Modi had come to Parliament only once during this session to introduce his ministers in the newly revamped cabinet. His speech was, however, disrupted a number of times when Opposition leaders began raising slogans on the rising prices of fuel.