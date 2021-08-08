'Mr Modi, Come listen to us': Derek O'Brien shares Oppn's message on Parl logjam

Trinamool Congress national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to Parliament and hear out the Opposition’s demands as the ongoing monsoon session head towards its last week with very little business carried out so far due to regular disruptions.

Sharing a three-minute clipping with speeches of leaders from several Opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, Communist Party of India-Marxist, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Rashtriya Janata Dal and Telangana Rashtriya, O’Brien wrote “Mr Modi, Come listen to us”.

Most of the MPs can be heard talking about freedom of speech and democracy within Parliament and outside and calling for discussions on pressing issues.

The Opposition has been seeking discussions and open debates in the Houses of Parliaments on specific issues of the Pegasus snooping controversy, months-long farmers protest, economy and Covid-19 management. However, the government has been blaming the Opposition for the continued logjam and not letting any business to be conducted in Parliament.

So far, the PM has attended the ongoing session of Parliament only once when he introduced his new cabinet. However, he was repeatedly interrupted by MPs who raised slogans on rising fuel prices. Modi said he had expected the ministers would be honoured with claps, instead of the din. “But it seems that Dalits, women… OBCs of the country becoming ministers does not go down well with many people sitting here in Parliament, and that is why they are not even allowing their introduction...” Modi said, adding that these newly inducted ministers be considered “introduced”.

With numbers in favour of the government in both the Houses, the Modi government has managed to pass a number of bills amid the din. O’Brien has been at the forefront of the Opposition’s attack against the government over the issue with regularly tweeting about bills being passed with very little or no discussions. His comments have also drawn the ire of the PM and other Union ministers.