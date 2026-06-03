CJP appoints 3 spokespersons, including journalist, filmmaker, ahead of protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which started as a satirical online collective, on Wednesday announced the appointment of three spokespersons “to speak on behalf of the protest movement to the public and the media”.

The Cockroach Janta Party and words "India Gen Z" logo are seen in this illustration taken May 28, 2026. (REUTERS Illustration/FILE)

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“Investigative journalist Saurav Das will take on the role of Chief Spokesperson. Political researcher, author and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and Ashutosh Ranka, will also take on the role of Spokespersons along with Das,” the CJP said in a statement released on its social media handle on X.

“CJP is committed to changing the political discourse of India, and this will be led by a new generation of leaders,” the statement said. The group said Saurav Das was also one of those who led the November 2025 anti-pollution protests at India Gate in Delhi.

The three bring complementary expertise to the movement: Das will anchor accountability-driven messaging, Dahiya will spearhead engagement with civil society, and Ranka will look to strengthen the group’s appeal among educated youth and tech professionals.

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Cockroach Janta Party announces three spokespersons who will speak on behalf of the protest movement to the public and the media.



Investigative journalist Saurav Das will take on the role of Chief Spokesperson. Political researcher, author and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and an… — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 3, 2026

{{^usCountry}} The CJP platform was launched this month following outrage over Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant’s remarks on unemployed youth and emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing social media movements. The CJP has primarily built its following on social media, mobilising student anger over examination irregularities and accountability failures in India’s education sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CJP platform was launched this month following outrage over Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant’s remarks on unemployed youth and emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing social media movements. The CJP has primarily built its following on social media, mobilising student anger over examination irregularities and accountability failures in India’s education sector. {{/usCountry}}

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The appointment of spokespersons signals its intent to move toward a more structured, public-facing campaign ahead of the June 6 protest to demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has said he will apply for the required police permission at the Parliament Street police station on his arrival in India on June 6 to lead a “peaceful protest” at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), who says he works mostly from his sister’s couch, poses for a portrait at an undisclosed location in the U.S., on May 29. (REUTERS FILE)

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The movement claims that irregularities across multiple national-level examinations have collectively impacted 9.5 million students. An online petition seeking the education minister’s resignation has reportedly garnered over 800,000 signatures.

The government on Tuesday replaced the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairman Rahul Singh and the board’s secretary Himanshu Gupta and constituted a one-member inquiry committee into alleged irregularities in the board’s on-screen marking system.

The June 6 protest call comes amid growing discontent among students over alleged irregularities in several national-level examinations. Demonstrations have been reported in Lucknow, Jaipur and parts of Maharashtra.

The NEET paper leak controversy is estimated to have affected about 2.2 million candidates. Dipke has claimed that concerns over examination processes extended beyond NEET, citing CBSE examinations, CUET and SSC GD recruitment tests. Together, these examinations involved nearly 9.5 million students and aspirants, he said.

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