CJP founder to return to India, announces June 6 protest for education minister’s resignation

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday announced that he will return to India on June 6 and hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest will mark Dipke's first visit to India since launching the satirical political outfit, which has gained significant traction on social media.

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the CPJ Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), poses for a portrait at an undisclosed location in the U.S., May 29, 2026. REUTERS/Arthur Maiorella(REUTERS)

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“Hello everyone, I have decided to come back to India. Yes, I am coming back to my country, my home, India, to ask for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. You have been seeing for so many days that we are raising our voice on social media that because of the paper leak, the children of NEET who committed suicide and the hard work of lakhs of students that has been wasted, for that, Dharmendra Pradhan should resign,” he said in a video posted on X.

"The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us.”

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Now CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke moves court, asks HC to restore blocked X account 'Students left anxious', says Dipke {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Now CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke moves court, asks HC to restore blocked X account 'Students left anxious', says Dipke {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Citing the NEET paper leak controversy and issues surrounding recent CBSE examination results, Dipke alleged that more than one crore students have been failed by the system and left anxious about their future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing the NEET paper leak controversy and issues surrounding recent CBSE examination results, Dipke alleged that more than one crore students have been failed by the system and left anxious about their future. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Today, NEET's 22 lakh students, CBSE's 17 lakh students, CUET's 16 lakh students and SSCGD's 40 lakh students, there are more than 1 crore students whose lives have been mocked by the system. Because of this, students are very anxious and worried about their future. Someone has to take responsibility for this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Today, NEET's 22 lakh students, CBSE's 17 lakh students, CUET's 16 lakh students and SSCGD's 40 lakh students, there are more than 1 crore students whose lives have been mocked by the system. Because of this, students are very anxious and worried about their future. Someone has to take responsibility for this.” {{/usCountry}}

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Will be returning to India to demand the resignation of the Education Minister.



I request the youth of India to join this peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar and exercise our constitutional right to seek accountability from the government. https://t.co/W8oZsGmgvi — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 1, 2026

Dipke further called on students and young people across the country to exercise their constitutional right to seek accountability from the government and join the protest.

“Even after such a big blunder, if the Education Minister doesn't resign, it means that there is no accountability left in this country. It seems that the system can make as many mistakes as it wants and there are no consequences for that. All the consequences are for the students.”

Dipke's Delhi plan

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Announcing the details of his planned visit, Dipke said he plans to reach Delhi on June 6. He urged supporters to show up at the airport, following which, he said, everyone will go to ask permission for a peaceful protest.

Also Read: Who is Abhijeet Dipke, the Boston-educated founder of Cockroach Janata Party?

“I have decided that I will come to Delhi on 6th June, Saturday morning. All of you meet me at the airport. All of us will go to the Parliament Street Police Station and ask for permission to do a peaceful protest on Jantar Mantar.”

He said the movement would remain non-violent and would focus on raising concerns through democratic channels rather than confrontation.

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“India's constitution gives us the right to raise our voice against wrongdoings peacefully. According to that constitution, we will raise our voice and I hope that all the supporters of CoCRO Jantar Party and all the students and youth who are worried about this system will join this protest. Those who think that Dharmendra Pradhan should resign, all of them should join this protest.”

'How long will we live in fear?'

The CJP founder also addressed concerns expressed by his family, saying his parents fear he could be arrested upon landing in India. However, he said he hopes authorities will allow the protest to proceed peacefully.

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“My friends and family are afraid that they will be arrested and sent to jail. But I still hope that our country is a democracy and we will get permission to protest peacefully. I want to make it clear, I am a big admirer of Gandhi, Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh and Nehru and I believe in the constitution of India more than anything else which gives us the right to raise our voice in a democracy.”

Dipke admirer of Gandhi, Ambedkar

Dipke described himself as an admirer of Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh and Jawaharlal Nehru, and said he believes strongly in the Indian Constitution and the democratic right to dissent.

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party Founder’s parents ‘not keen’ on him joining politics: ‘Worried because he is famous now’

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“I want to make it clear, I am a big admirer of Gandhi, Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh and Nehru and I believe in the constitution of India more than anything else which gives us the right to raise our voice in a democracy.”

“And as far as the fear of jail is concerned, how long will we live in fear? This country does not belong to any one party. This country belongs to all of us. It is a question of our future.”

“Our future is being ruined. And now it is our responsibility that whenever there is something wrong with anyone in this country, we all should raise our voice in a very peaceful and democratic manner. If I wanted, I could have easily taken a job here in the USA.”

'Rejected job offers'

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Dipke said he had received multiple job offers in recent weeks but chose to return to India instead.

“I have also received many job offers in the past few days. But I am not going to take it as I have decided to come back to India because I love my country and I really want to do something for my country. Whatever we are today, it is all because of what this country has given us."

"And now it is our turn to do something for our country. Because if we don't do anything today, who will? How long will we wait for someone else to come, raise their voice and save us? So all the peaceful and cockroaches who believe in the constitution, let's all come together to save the future of millions of students. Thank you.”

Dipke has been among the most vocal critics of Pradhan following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination amid allegations of a paper leak. The examination is now scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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