CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: Wangchuk ready to end fast on 3 conditions; heavy security at Jantar Mantar

CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: Heavy security has been deployed at the Jantar Mantar ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed march to Parliament on Monday, even as crowds continued to swell at the site. Police personnel were deployed at the site, with a riot control vehicle entering the venue early on Monday. The CJP continues its protest at the site demanding the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and other issues. ...Read More

The CJP march, proposed on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, has not yet received the go-ahead by the Delhi Police, which had denied permission and imposed prohibitory orders across much of the New Delhi.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for over 20 days now, has set conditions on which he would end fasting. Wagchuk has urged the Centre to accept responsibility for recent failures in the education system or for the Members of Parliament (MPs) to assure him that the issue would be raised in Parliament. On Saturday last week, Wangchuk, was forcibly removed from Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police and put in Safdarjung Hospital.

Security measures at the site, Section 163 imposed

Heavy security was deployed at the protest site, with barricades being installed at the back side (Kerala House) to block one of the approach roads to the protest site. Barricades have been put up on Tolstoy Marg – one of the main entry points to the site – leaving a small entrance left for people to enter as of now. Police personnel maintained vigil, with a riot control vehicle also seen entering the site.

The Delhi Police has, meanwhile, imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma issued a public advisory on X on Sunday, stating that the "Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession."