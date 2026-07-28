CJP's Saurav Das shares big midnight update: No action on protesters in Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, ‘govt has guaranteed’

After the governments of Bihar and Assam announced that they were withdrawing cases against protesters, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said that the Delhi Police handed them the copies of respective notifications, adding that more such guarantees could follow.

CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das at a press conference over the FIRs registered against the student protesters in different states. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

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CJP spokesperson Saurav Das later said that they have also been guaranteed that no such action will be taken in Rajasthan.

“After Bihar and Assam notifications, we have just been guaranteed that no authority will proceed against protesters in Rajasthan,” he said in a tweet, hours after flagging concerns over reports of detentions and arrests in various states.

At around 2am on Tuesday, Das shared a video alongside CJP's legal point of contact Ratna Singh, saying they met some Delhi Police representatives, who were “interlocutors” in the negotiations. “We told them that we're afraid that the government won't keep its promise,” Das said in the clip, referring to the assurance of no legal action against protesters. He said that meeting lasted nearly three years.

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{{^usCountry}} The Delhi Police handed the CJP a copy of the Bihar government's notification withdrawing cases registered against protesters before July 26 and said more such guarantees from other states are expected on Tuesday, Das said. “They’ve reiterated their promise of releasing guarantee-notifications by union government and other BJP/NDA states by tomorrow. Hopefully, the agreed upon language shall be used". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi Police handed the CJP a copy of the Bihar government's notification withdrawing cases registered against protesters before July 26 and said more such guarantees from other states are expected on Tuesday, Das said. “They’ve reiterated their promise of releasing guarantee-notifications by union government and other BJP/NDA states by tomorrow. Hopefully, the agreed upon language shall be used". {{/usCountry}}

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CJP's message for protesters

The Cockroach Janta Party also appealed protesters facing “harassment” from the police to hold on and await relief. “We are with you, we will ensure that lawyers are there to help you,” Saurav Das said in another video message.

For future needs, the CJP is launching a website that will connect lawyers across districts so the protesters can reach out to them for help, Das said. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has announced ₹1 crore as legal aid for the website"> ₹1 crore as legal aid for the website and has urged lawyers across India to contribute to the fund.

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“They will create a website where lawyers willing to provide legal assistance can register their names, location and the kind of help they can offer,” Sibal said in a presser alongside Saurav Das on Monday night.

CJP's protest revival warning

The CJP had earlier expressed concerns over reports of arrests and detention of protesters in parts of India. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka had said that the outfit would be “forced to protest again” if the FIRs against protesters is not withdrawn. The same reiterated by Das in his late night message for supporters.

"We demand that all the FIRs against the protestors be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN," Ranka wrote on X.

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Abhijeet Dipke and other big faces of the CJP had called off their 37-day protest on Saturday, hours after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as education minister and the government agreed to demands on compensation for families of students who died by suicide, and withdrawal of cases against protesters.

The protest was centered around seeking accountability for the NEET-UG paper leak and other exam irregularities, and garnered massive support from the youth.