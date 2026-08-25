CJP's Saurav Das questions Kiren Rijiju over ‘smash the patriarchy' remarks: ‘When will they learn’

Cockroach Janta Party chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Tuesday responded to parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “smash the patriarchy” campaign, alleging that the issue was being presented as a “Hindu-Muslim” matter. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das launched an attack on parliamentary affairs mnister Kiren Rijiju. (File Photo)

Taking to X, Das questioned why anyone would object to the campaign and said it was aimed at addressing patriarchy.

“When will these people ever learn? How could anyone possibly object to ‘smash patriarchy’? Why is he trying to make this a Hindu-Muslim issue?” Das said.

Das also referred to Rijiju’s remarks on protests, alleging that the Union minister had previously made comments about violence during protests that he disagreed with.

He referred to Rijiju’s reported remarks that no students had died and no bullets had been fired during a protest, and criticised the minister’s handling of the issue.

“This is the same Minister that has the audacity to go on interviews and say ‘but no students died at the protest’, ‘but no bullets were fired at the protest’!” Das said.