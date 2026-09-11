Modi urges Iran’s Pezeshkian to resolve West Asia conflict through dialogue

The two leaders exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia, and the external affairs ministry said in a readout that Modi reiterated India’s “consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy”.

Modi and Pezeshkian met on the margins of the Brics Summit in New Delhi for the second time since August 31, when they held talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek. Pezeshkian is on his first visit to India since he became President in 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian to resolve the West Asia conflict through dialogue, even as he sought continued efforts to ensure freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers.

Why is securing sea lanes important in the context of the West Asia conflict?

Why is securing sea lanes important in the context of the West Asia conflict?

Modi also underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, safeguard freedom of navigation and commerce, and for the safety and well-being of seafarers, the readout said.

“‎We talked about the India-Iran friendship. We believe that we should move forward with a long-term and win-win strategy,” Modi said on social media.

“‎The prevailing situation in the region was also discussed. India remains steadfast in its commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace,” he said, adding that Pezeshkian’s visit is “more special” because it is his first to India.

At their last meeting in Bishkek, Modi had conveyed India’s concerns over the escalation of tensions in West Asia and supported all efforts aimed at lasting peace in the region. Modi had also raised the freedom of navigation and protection of civilians and civil infrastructure.

India has had to strike a balance between its historic ties with Iran and its expressions of solidarity with Gulf Arab states, which have repeatedly been targeted by Iran’s military for housing US military bases. The Indian side has also been angered by Iranian attacks on merchant vessels near the Strait of Hormuz that have killed and injured Indian seafarers.

Ten Indian seafarers are among 16 Indians killed so far in the West Asia conflict. India has summoned Iranian and US diplomats to protest against deadly attacks on foreign-flagged merchant vessels with Indian crew members.

At the same time, Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz has hit supplies of energy and fertilisers to India from West Asia. India’s role in the development of Iran’s Chabahar port has been curtailed by US sanctions.

The two leaders also discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, and Modi thanked Iran for its regular and high-level participation in Brics-related meetings despite challenging circumstances. Modi noted the potential for Brics to build the “spirit of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries in the Global South”.

Modi further appreciated the continued cooperation between India and Iran on issues of mutual interest at multilateral organisations, including Brics.

Iran will also have a crucial role in ensuring a consensus leaders’ declaration at the Brics Summit during September 12-13. Differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which are on opposite sides of the West Asia conflict, have held up consensus at several ministerial meetings ahead of the Brics Summit.