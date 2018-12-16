Clashes erupt in Bengal after body of BJP supporter found floating in pond

Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters clashed repeatedly in the Moyna area of West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on Sunday after the body of a BJP supporter was found floating in a pond at Bakcha village in the morning.

Several two-wheelers and houses were ransacked and set on fire. Three people were arrested till Sunday evening. Women and children left their homes in Bakcha, about 100 km to the west of Kolkata, and took shelter in nearby villages. A huge police contingent had to be deployed to bring the situation under control.

Although the body of Shankar Mandal did not bear any sign of injury when it was fished out, local BJP supporters alleged that he was killed by TMC supporters as he recently dumped Trinamool to join their party. BJP and TMC workers clashed with bombs and firearms.

“Several people were injured in the clashes. Our primary aim is to bring the situation under control...” V Saloman Neshakumar, superintendent of police, East Midnapore, said.

Trinamool leaders claimed the allegation was baseless and BJP workers attacked their men and ransacked houses without provocation. “Trinamool supporters were attacked even after they took shelter in a school building. BJP supporters hurled bombs at will...,” Sangram Dolui, Trinamool leader at Moyna said.

Pradeep Kumar Das, BJP East Midnapore district chief denied charges. “Trinamool workers attacked our men with firearms and bombs... Police helped the miscreants escape,” he alleged.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 23:16 IST