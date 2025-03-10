Clashes erupt in MP's Mhow as stones pelted at rally celebrating India's Champions Trophy win

Clashes erupted in the Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Sunday after stones were allegedly pelted at a rally celebrating India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory, a news agency PTI report said citing locals. Some vehicles were also reportedly set ablaze in the clashes. (PTI)

Mhow is situated around 25 kilometres from the Indore district headquarters.

Indore collector Ashish Singh said that the situation was under control and forces had been deployed in the area, adding that how the clash came out to be, that will be ascertained later.

"As of now, the situation is under control," he said.

According to a police official, there was a dispute between two parties during the celebratory rally and that progressed into a stone pelting and arson situation.

"A rally was being taken out in Mhow to celebrate India's Champion's Trophy victory," deputy inspector general of police Nimish Agarwal told PTI. He further added that, during this time, some people had an altercation that escalated into this violence.

As far as arson is concerned, initial information suggested that some vehicles were damaged.

Locals said that the clash led to panic in several areas of the town.

Notably, the victory rally was organized by a group young cricket fans to mark India's win against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy match in Dubai.

As they approached the Jama Masjid area, a large group of individuals allegedly began hurling stones at them, prompting them to abandon their bikes and flee the spot, locals were cited as saying.

In the aftermath, some people ablaze a number of motorcycles, further escalating the tensions in the area, they added.

Local authorities, meanwhile, took swift action to bring the situation under control.

Police sources said Superintendent of Police (Indore Rural) Hitika Wasal reached Mhow to assess the circumstances and take necessary actions to restore law and order.

Heavy police deployment has taken place in the affected areas to prevent further violence, PTI reported citing the sources.

Further, DIG Agarwal also said that forces reached the spot after receiving information about the clashes and brought the situation under control.

"A police force has been stationed there. There is no information of any casualties," he added.

(with PTI inputs)