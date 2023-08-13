Haryana schoolgirl abducted andgang-raped, 3 held, say police

Rohtak: A class 10 student was abducted on the way to her school and gang-raped in a village in Rohtak district of Haryana, police said on Saturday, adding that three people have been arrested in the case while a search operation has been launched to nab one more. A class 10 student was abducted on the way to her school and gang-raped in a village in Rohtak district of Haryana

According to the complaint lodged by the survivor’s father, accused Sahil (23), Vikrant (21) knew the girl and abducted her in a car, along with an accomplice, while she was heading to school on Friday morning. The three men raped the girl in a moving car and then took her to the hotel where one of the men raped her again, the complaint said. While Sahil, Vicky have been arrested, the third accused is absconding.

Based on the complaint, police have also arrested the owner of the hotel where the crime was committed, identified as Samit (32) , for providing room to three men accompanied by a minor in a school uniform. “My daughter was in her school uniform when the three men took her to the hotel. That should have set off the alarm bells for the staff,” the survivor’s father said.

“After committing the crime, the accused fled the hotel. Later, the hotel staff helped my daughter contact me. The staff also helped her reach a nearby police check post, where we lodged a complaint,” he added.

Confirming the incident, Sadar police station in-charge Pradeep Dahiya said the girl is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rohtak and her medical examination has confirmed rape.

The three men have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act, he added.

The girl was initially admitted to a civil hospital but was later moved to a private hospital after her family members alleged negligence by doctors. “Her condition is still not stable,” the survivor’s father said.

The girl’s family, meanwhile, alleged that a local politician had been shielding the third accused from arrest, but police have dismissed the charge.

A team of the child welfare committee also met the survivor at the hospital and counselled her. The police did not inform us about the incident and we came to know about it through the media, an official said on condition of anonymity.

