e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / India News / Class 10 student raped class 5 student in MP school toilet, arrested

Class 10 student raped class 5 student in MP school toilet, arrested

The girl said the accused had threatened her to not reveal the incident and she did not know his name. The girl was taken to the school to identify the victim after the CCTV footage didn’t prove helpful.

india Updated: Dec 19, 2019 00:45 IST
Monika Pandey
Monika Pandey
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Jabalpur
A class 5 student was raped by a class 10 student in an MP school.
A class 5 student was raped by a class 10 student in an MP school.(Representational Photo)
         

A minor was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Wednesday, 14 days after he allegedly raped an 11-year-old class-5 student in his school toilet on December 5, police said.

The accused, a class 10 student, allegedly gagged the victim with his hand and raped her when she went to the toilet after recess on the fateful day, said police. The matter came to light on November 12 and a police case was lodged when the girl complained of pain in her abdomen to her parents, following which rape was confirmed in a medical examination.

The girl said the accused had threatened her to not reveal the incident and she did not know his name. The girl was taken to the school to identify the victim after the CCTV footage didn’t prove helpful.

“The CCTV footage we obtained from the school was of no help. We took the girl to the school after she was discharged from the hospital. She could identify the 16-year-old accused,” said investigation officer Asma Parveen.

The accused was booked for rape and also under relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before the juvenile justice board from where he was sent to a juvenile home.

tags
top news
India, US hold 2+2 dialogue to boost strategic ties
India, US hold 2+2 dialogue to boost strategic ties
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news