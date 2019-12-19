Class 10 student raped class 5 student in MP school toilet, arrested

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 00:45 IST

A minor was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Wednesday, 14 days after he allegedly raped an 11-year-old class-5 student in his school toilet on December 5, police said.

The accused, a class 10 student, allegedly gagged the victim with his hand and raped her when she went to the toilet after recess on the fateful day, said police. The matter came to light on November 12 and a police case was lodged when the girl complained of pain in her abdomen to her parents, following which rape was confirmed in a medical examination.

The girl said the accused had threatened her to not reveal the incident and she did not know his name. The girl was taken to the school to identify the victim after the CCTV footage didn’t prove helpful.

“The CCTV footage we obtained from the school was of no help. We took the girl to the school after she was discharged from the hospital. She could identify the 16-year-old accused,” said investigation officer Asma Parveen.

The accused was booked for rape and also under relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before the juvenile justice board from where he was sent to a juvenile home.