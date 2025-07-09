Class 6 student dies inside UP school hostel under suspicious circumstances; probe launched

A Class 6 student died under suspicious circumstances at his school hostel here, prompting police to launch an investigation, officials said on Wednesday. Police officials recorded statements of fellow students and staff, and instructed officials to expedite the probe.(PTI File)

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that 13-year-old Anurag was a resident of Kasganj district and lived in the Gurukul School hostel.

On Tuesday morning, when the class monitor went to wake him up, he found blood coming from Anurag’s nose and ears. The boy was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Dwivedi said that although the family has not yet filed a formal complaint, six police teams have been formed to investigate the case.

He, along with Additional Superintendent of Police Diksha Bhawre, visited the school, recorded statements of fellow students and staff, and instructed officials to expedite the probe.