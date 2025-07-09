Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Class 6 student dies inside UP school hostel under suspicious circumstances; probe launched

PTI |
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 06:04 PM IST

Police are investigating the incident, forming six teams to gather information from students and staff despite no formal complaint from the family.

A Class 6 student died under suspicious circumstances at his school hostel here, prompting police to launch an investigation, officials said on Wednesday.

Police officials recorded statements of fellow students and staff, and instructed officials to expedite the probe.(PTI File)
Police officials recorded statements of fellow students and staff, and instructed officials to expedite the probe.(PTI File)

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that 13-year-old Anurag was a resident of Kasganj district and lived in the Gurukul School hostel.

On Tuesday morning, when the class monitor went to wake him up, he found blood coming from Anurag’s nose and ears. The boy was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Dwivedi said that although the family has not yet filed a formal complaint, six police teams have been formed to investigate the case.

He, along with Additional Superintendent of Police Diksha Bhawre, visited the school, recorded statements of fellow students and staff, and instructed officials to expedite the probe.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Bharat Bandh Today Live and Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Bharat Bandh Today Live and Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Class 6 student dies inside UP school hostel under suspicious circumstances; probe launched
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On