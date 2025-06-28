Murder of Punjab gangster’s mother: Multiple police teams on trail of killers

Police have formed multiple teams and were scanning CCTV footage to identify and arrest the assailants of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s mother and cousin in Batala on Thursday night, officials said on Saturday. Punjab Police have formed multiple teams and are scanning CCTV footage to identify and arrest the assailants of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s mother Harjit Kaur, who was shot dead in Batala on Thursday night. (File photo)

Bhagwanpuria’s mother Harjit Kaur, 52, and cousin Karanvir Singh, 29, were grievously injured after two motorcycle-borne assailants fired on their car outside their rented accommodation on Qadian Road in Batala.

While Karanvir was declared dead at the Batala Civil Hospital, Harjit Kaur was referred to a hospital in Amritsar, but she succumbed to the bullet injuries.

A police officer said on Saturday that efforts were on by multiple police teams to arrest the assailants and added that CCTV footage from nearby areas was being scanned.

Harjit Kaur, who hails from Bhagwanpur, had been living in Batala in a rented house for the past two years.

In an unverified social media post, Bhagwanpuria’s rival gang claimed responsibility for the attack, indicating that Karanvir was the target.

Asked about the claim, police parried the question saying investigation was underway.

In March, Bhagwanpuria was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act and shifted from central jail in Bathinda to Assam’s Silchar jail.

Bhagwanpuria was already in police custody for his role in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, 2022.