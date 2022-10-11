Class 7 student reluctant to return to school hostel after break, dies by suicide

Bhubaneswar: A Class 7 student in Jajppur died by suicide at home hours before he was to leave with his father for the school hostel, police said. His family told the police that the boy, who had come home on a short break for Dussehra, was reluctant to return to school.

“His father had said that he will accompany him to the school hostel at 4pm today after returning from work. He was with his mother throughout the day. When his mother went outside to wash clothes in a nearby pond, he might have taken the extreme step by setting himself afire at home,” said the boy’s maternal uncle.

He was studying at a residential school in Dahanigadia area of Jajpur district.

The boy was rushed to the SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack in critical condition where he succumbed to burn injuries.

His mother was shocked. “I don’t know why he took such a step,” she told the police.

“I had served him food and even packed his bags. He wanted to go for the puja and have ‘prasad’ before leaving for the hostel and we had even agreed upon it,” she said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290