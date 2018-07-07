Class 7 Uttarakhand boy accidentally shoots himself dead with father’s gun

Sherwood College of Nainital, a prestigious private school in Uttarakhand, plunged into mourning as a Class 7 student shot himself dead in a freak accident as he was travelling to school in his father’s car at the end of the summer vacation.

The boy, Ahran Brar, aged 13 was being taken to Nainital in his father’s car, when he fiddled with the pistol that had been placed on the car’s dashboard. The weapon went off, killing him.

Senior Superintendent of Police US Nagar, Sadananad Date, said that according to the boy’s father, Ravinder Singh Babbi, the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Swar area of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh in the Barhaini forests which is near the border with Bajpur, Uttarakhand.

Babbi, who is PA to a Punjab minister, said he had removed his pistol from his belt and put it on the dashboard and got down from the car along with his gunner.

Ahran fidgeted with the pistol and pulled the trigger, shooting himself. The family rushed him to Noida, where he was declared dead, Date said. The SSP said no FIR had been lodged by the boy’s family till now.

Speaking on behalf of Sherwood College Management and principal Amanjeet Sandhu, Lalita (no surname given) said the entire school was saddened by Ahran’s death. “Everybody is in shock and we still cannot believe that this unfortunate incident has taken the life of a bright student,” she said.