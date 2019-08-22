Class 8 student accused of sexual assault on minor in Kolkata

india

Guardians of a kindergarten student of a prominent school for girls in the southwestern part of Kolkata have alleged that a Class 8 student sexually assaulted their child.

The Class 8 girl allegedly assaulted the four-year-old child during the recess on Monday.

“The head of the institution (school) wrote to us that the victim child has said that a senior student (didi) defiled her. We will visit the school on Thursday to know the details,” said Sudheshna Roy on behalf of the West Bengal State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBSCPCR) on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a section of the guardians demonstrated outside the school demanding action against the accused girl. The school principal said, “We are totally open and will cooperate with the commission.”

Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborty, chairperson, WBSCPCR said, “On Thursday, two of our members will visit the school.” She added, “Both the victim and accused are minors and need counselling.”

