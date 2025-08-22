Class 8 student stabs classmate in Gujarat days after Ahmedabad school murder

A Class 8 student allegedly stabbed and injured his classmate over a dispute outside a government-run school in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district, police said on Friday. A Class 8 student stabbed his classmate over a dispute in Gujarat(Representational image/PTI)

The incident took place on Thursday after school hours near the gate of a primary school in Balasinor town, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying. The victim sustained multiple injuries after being attacked with a sharp object.

Superintendent of Police Jaydeepsinh Jadeja said, “Based on a complaint given by the victim's father, we have registered an FIR against the accused juvenile. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, and his condition is stable.”

According to the injured boy's father, the attack was triggered by a trivial quarrel. “My son's classmate got angry over some minor issue and stabbed him with a small knife. My son sustained stab wounds on his back, abdomen, and near his shoulder,” the father said, reported PTI.

The accused student has been booked under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or harmful means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SP added.

Class 10 student’s killing in Ahmedabad

The attack comes just days after a Class 10 student was killed in a similar stabbing outside a private school in Ahmedabad.

The boy, a student of the Seventh Day Adventist School in the Khokhra area, died during treatment on Tuesday night after being attacked near the school gate. Screenshot of students' chat after chilling Ahmedabad school murder is doing rounds on social media since.

Teen shoots teacher after being slapped in Uttarakhand

In a separate incident in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, a Class 9 student allegedly shot his physics teacher inside a classroom on Wednesday. Police said the boy was upset over being slapped by the teacher two days earlier.

The teenager has been detained and will be produced before a juvenile justice board, Additional Superintendent of Police (Kashipur) Abay Pratap Singh said.

The officer added that during questioning, the boy told police he procured a country-made pistol to take revenge. The teacher, who was hit on the shoulder, was taken to a private hospital and is out of danger.