Screenshot of students' chat after chilling Ahmedabad school murder goes viral

A viral screenshot of two students chatting about a stabbing incident at Ahmedabad’s Khokra has triggered outrage on social media platform X. In the screenshot, the accused is purportedly seen saying, “Jo hogaya vo hogaya” (what has happened, has happened). Netizens on X raised serious concerns against misconduct by the accused and demanded strict measures.(Organiser.org)

The victim, who was attacked on Tuesday and rushed to a hospital, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. The incident reportedly stemmed from a minor scuffle between the two students that spiraled out of control.

Following the news, massive protests broke out outside the Seventh Day Adventist School in Khokra. A violent mob vandalised the school premises and assaulted staff members, HT reported earlier.

The chat screenshot

A screenshot of an Instagram chat between two students, one of whom is allegedly the accused, has taken social media platform X by storm.

The chat is allegedly between the accused, who goes by the username museffff.ms on Instagram, and his friend, reported NDTV.

The screenshot shows the chat which goes like this:

Friend: Bhai, did you do something today?

Accused: Yes.

Friend: Did you stab someone?

Accused: Who told you?

Friend: Please call for a minute.

Friend: ***** You can’t stab someone to death for this. You could have just beaten him up, not killed him.

Accused: Whatever happened has happened now.

Friend: Take care of yourself. Go underground for some time. Delete these chats.

Accused: Ok.

The accused asked how his friend came to know about the incident, to which the friend explained that he had met a common acquaintance on the road who told him about it.

“Tell him (the common friend) that I killed him. He knows me, tell him right now,” the accused said, according to a report by India Today.

The accused

“The accused was detained following the incident,” ANI on Wednesday quoted Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore as saying.

The age of the deceased student was not immediately clear, though police and a PTI report said he was a student of Class 10, thus about 15 years old. The alleged attacker was in Class 9.

Netizens on X raised serious concerns about the misconduct by the accused and demanded strict measures.

A parent had told ANI that she had repeatedly complained to the school authorities over misconduct, including boys using abusive language, making obscene gestures, molesting girls, carrying knives and phones, and even watching porn in the computer room.

"For the past two years, such incidents have been coming to light. I have complained twice. Boys speak indecent language on the school bus,” ANI quoted her as saying.

She said the school administration dismisses such cases by calling parents, taking written apologies, and letting students off without strict action.