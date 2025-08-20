Teen student stabbed to death by another in Ahmedabad, furious mob vandalises school | Video

There was massive outrage and protests outside a private school in Ahmedabad's Khokhra on Wednesday after a student was allegedly stabbed to death by another. A violent mob vandalised the school and thrashed the staff at the Seventh Day Adventist School. On Wednesday, a mob ransacked the Seventh Day Adventist School premises and thrashed its staff, reported news agency PTI.(Screen grab/PTI)

“The accused was detained following the incident,” ANI quoted Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore as saying.

The age of the deceased student was not immediately clear, though police and a PTI report said he was a student of Class 10, thus about 15 years old. The alleged attacker was in Class 9.

Gujarat education minister Praful Pansheriya urged people to maintain peace, stressing that the accused has been detained.

It was reportedly a minor scuffle between the two students that escalated and led to this incident.

The victim was stabbed on Tuesday, and succumbed to his injuries later in the night.

"A Class 9 student murdered a Class 10 student at Seventh Day school in Ahmedabad, which is an unfortunate incident and a red signal for a civilised society," Pansheriya was seen telling local reporters.

The police were conducting a probe into the incident, Pansheriya added.

“Not just this incident”

“Two of my daughters study in this school. This is not just today's incident," a parent alleged, adding that she had repeatedly complained to the school authorities over misconduct, including boys using abusive language, making obscene gestures, molesting girls, carrying knives and phones, and even watching porn in the computer room.

"For the past two years, such incidents have been coming to light. I have complained twice. Boys speak indecent language on the school bus,” ANI quoted her as saying.

She said the administration dismisses such cases by calling parents, taking written apologies, and letting students off without strict action.

(With inputs from agencies)