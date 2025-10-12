Class 9 student collapses, dies while running for sports event at Kolkata school

A Class 9 student of a private international school in southern Kolkata reportedly collapsed and died during a sports event on the school grounds on Friday, police said. Class 9 student in Kolkata's West Bengal died during schools sporting event. (Hindustan Times file photo)

The student of B D M International School, identified as Arkadeep Bag, reportedly finished a 33-metre track race organised as part of the selection for the school’s upcoming annual sports event when he suddenly collapsed, news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

The officer said, citing the post-mortem report and doctors’ account from a nearby private hospital where Arkadeep was taken, that the boy died due to health-related issues. "However, we are investigating the case. His teachers, friends and the non-teaching staff present on the spot are being questioned," the officer added.

PE teacher performed CPR According to the report, the student got the medical attention swiftly, the PE teacher on duty, who is trained and certified in CPR, immediately attended to Arkadeep.

The school nurse immediately attended to the student, providing first aid and closely monitoring his condition. Recognising the severity of the situation, she advised that he be taken to the nearest hospital without delay for urgent medical attention. However, the child could not be saved.

“The parents were informed, and the school authorities acted swiftly,” a statement from school said.

School expresses grief and details response In an obituary post, the school principal said, "It is with profound grief and sorrow that we inform the passing of our beloved student Arkadeep Bag of class nine, section 14, on October 10."

The school statement added, “Arkadeep Bag participated in a race on a 33-metre track as part of the selection process for the upcoming annual sports. After finishing first in the race, he spoke briefly to the Physical Education teacher and suddenly collapsed.”