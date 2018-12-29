‘Clean intention needed’: PM Modi raps earlier governments for not cleaning Ganga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at previous governments for failing to rejuvenate the Ganga despite spending thousands of crore of rupees.

In contrast, the current government at the centre was working seriously to ensure cleanliness of the river, he said at a summit of the one district one product scheme in Varanasi during his visit to his parliamentary constituency.

“Jab niyat saaf hai to Ganga bhi saaf hogi (if the intention is clear, the Ganga will be clean),” he said as people applauded and raised slogans of ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

“For maintaining the ‘nirmaltaa’ (cleanliness) of the Ganga, the power of money is not enough, clean intentions are also needed. We, with full honesty and clean intentions, have undertaken a campaign to clean river Ganga,” Modi said.

“When the government works with transparency, honesty and public partnership, then the results are definitely meaningful,” he said.

“Otherwise, you all have been witness to a number of schemes from Ganga Action Plan to Ganga Basin Authority being made,” he added.

Citing a recent report on pollution in the Ganga, Modi said, “There has been a drop in pollution levels in the Ganga. As ‘Namami Gange’ campaign is moving ahead, the target of a clean and free flowing Ganga is becoming more clear. Aquatic animals including fish have started returning to the Ganga.”

Referring to ongoing projects in Varanasi, he said, “Change is visible in Kashi. The shape of Divya Kashi is turning grand. The foundation of several schemes was laid and many other schemes were inaugurated. All these schemes together will add to the beauty of Kashi.”

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 22:14 IST