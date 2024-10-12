‘Clear voice of BJP’: TMC slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for RG Kar murder case remark, invokes Manipur

The Trinamool Congress hit back at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his remarks on the RG Kar rape-murder case on Saturday, calling him the “clear voice of BJP”. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during a function organised on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', in Nagpur, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (PTI)

In a video posted by ANI, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also questioned why the RSS chief did not make any comments on the incidents in Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, Ghosh can be heard saying, “Strongly oppose the statement made by Mohan Bhagwat. Regarding RG Kar, within 24 hours the accused was arrested by Kolkata police and the CBI charge sheet was properly reflected positively.”

The Trinamool Congress leader further said, “He didn't make any comment about Uttarakhand, Manipur, Nagpur, UP...where BJP is controlling the police and this kind of crime against women happens often..This is not the voice of the RSS chief, this is a clear voice of a genuine BJP leader. Maybe they are in search of a proper president.”

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing an event on Saturday in Nagpur, condemned the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case in Kolkata and called it a “shameful” reflection of the crime-politics nexus. He also talked about the delay in justice, and made an indirect attack at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

"What happened in RG Kar hospital in Kolkata is shameful. But, this is not a single incident. We should be vigilant to not let such incidents happen. But, even after that incident, the way things were delayed, there was an attempt to protect criminals - this is the result of the nexus between crime and politics, the poisonous culture is ruining us," Mohan Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat said that our country is such that when Draupadi's clothes were touched the Mahabharata happened and when Sita was abducted the Ramayana happened.

Junior doctors in Kolkata have been on a hunger-strike-till-death demanding justice for the 31-year-old medic who was raped and killed inside the RG Kar Medical College on August 9.

The junior doctors have also claimed that the Kolkata Police is contacting their families to persuade them to end the strike.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)