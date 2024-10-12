RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat blasts ‘disgusting content’ on OTT: ‘Urgent need for…’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday issued a stern warning about the growing influence of distorted values on India’s youth. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Addressing a large gathering at the RSS's headquarters on the occasion of Vijayadashmi, Bhagwat expressed concern over the impact of modern technology and media on children, singling out mobile phones and over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms as key contributors.

“The distorted propaganda and poor values spread by various systems and institutions are negatively affecting the minds, words, and deeds of the younger generation in Bharat,” Bhagwat said.

He stressed that the lack of regulation over OTT content was exposing children to inappropriate material, calling for legal oversight on advertisements and media to safeguard the moral fabric of society.

“Mobile phones have now reached the hands of children as well. There is little to no control over OTT platforms on what is being shown and what our children are watching,” Bhagwat said.

“The content is so disgusting that even mentioning it would be a violation of decency. There seems to be an urgent need for legal monitoring over advertisements and perverted visual content in our homes and society,” he added.

PM Modi shares video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared Bhagwat’s address on X and congratulated the RSS on reaching its centenary year. Modi lauded the organisation’s dedication to the nation, saying, “This resolve and dedication for Maa Bharati will inspire every generation of the country and will also fill new energy in realising 'Developed India'. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, one must definitely listen to the speech of Honorable Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji…”

The RSS, founded in 1925, is celebrating 100 years of its existence, a milestone that Bhagwat described as significant not only for the organisation but for India as well. He noted that the country had become "stronger and more respected in the world with enhanced credibility in the last few years." However, he cautioned that this rise has also attracted threats from external forces. "Sinister conspiracies are testing the country’s resolve," Bhagwat said, warning of efforts to destabilise India both internally and externally.

With the RSS entering its centenary year, Bhagwat said the organisation would focus on issues such as environmental conservation, civic discipline, and fostering a sense of restraint in speech and actions. He emphasised that these values would serve as the foundation for peace and progress in India.