Cloudburst in Uttarakhand, at least 10 people feared buried under muck

At least 10 people were feared buried under muck following a cloudburst at Ramgarh in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Tuesday, an official said a day after five people died and two others were injured as incessant rains lashed the state for the second day.

The cloudburst, or a sudden and very heavy localised rainfall, was reported around 5 am and led to a flash flood in Ramgarh and Okhladanda blocks. “As per the initial information, the cloud burst in Ramgarh block, about 35 km from Nainital town, caused a flash-flood. It resulted in heavy damage in Ramgarh as well as Okhladanda block ...at least 10 people are suspected to be buried under muck in Ramgarh’s Khiladi village,” said Nainital district magistrate Dheeraj Singh Garbiyal. “However, exact information could be availed only after rescue and administrative teams reach the spot.” Garbiyal was on his way to the spot.

A bridge over the Gola river was washed away due to heavy rain on Tuesday morning and brought the traffic completely to a standstill on the Haldwani-Sitarganj highway. Kathgodam-bound trains were also cancelled after the shunting line of the station there was washed away. “Due to the damage, all the trains towards Kathgodam have been cancelled. The railway traffic will resume after the repair works,” said Chayan Roy, the station superintendent.

The water from the Nainital Lake also overflowed onto Mall Road and entered the Naina Devi temple premises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the situation in the state and assured him of all the possible help from the Centre.

Several roads were blocked as heavy rains threw life out of gear in Uttarakhand on Monday. Three people died in Lansdowne in Pauri Garhwal district after a shanty collapsed under heavy muck brought in by the rains on Monday morning. A 53-year-old woman died in a similar incident in Champawat district.

In the hilly Pithoragarh district, at least 10 roads, including three major arteries—Tanakpur to Pithoragarh, Jauljibi to Munsiyari and Tawaghat to Darma—were blocked due to landslides on Monday.

The state government on Monday suspended the char dham yatra to four Hindu shrines and advised pilgrims, who arrived in Haridwar and Rishikesh, not to proceed further till the weather improves.

Higher reaches in Uttarakhand on Monday received snowfall, bringing down day temperatures by at least 5 degrees Celsius. Uttarkhand received 36.7mm rainfall on Monday.

Unseasonal heavy rain has lashed several parts of the country due to western disturbances and low-pressure areas in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal and left dozens of people dead.