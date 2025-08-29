Search
Cloudbursts in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli, says CM; families trapped due to debris

The cloudbursts took place in the Bareth Dungar Tok area of Rudraprayag and the Deval area of Chamoli district.

Several families have been trapped due to debris after two separate cloudbursts in Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Rudraprayag district, said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday.

Rescue and relief operations are on in Uttarakhand after two cloudbursts(ANI Video Grab)
The cloudbursts took place in the Bareth Dungar Tok area of Rudraprayag and the Deval area of Chamoli district.

Dhami has said that rescue and relief operations are underway, and that he is in constant contact with officials. “I pray to Baba Kedar for the safe well-being of all,” he wrote on X.

Further details on the cloudbursts are awaited.

A cloudburst was also reported in Chamoli last week, leading to blockade of roads in Tharali, disrupting movement. Water rose in the local Tunri Gadera stream, leading to debris flowing into the tehsil, entering several houses.

The Chepdo Bazar and Kotdweep Bazar also saw debris flowing, and visuals showed vehicles being trapped in the mud.

Meanwhile, relief operations in Harsil valley are ongoing for many days after the formation of a temporary lake following an obstruction in the Yamuna River caused by debris from Gadgad Gadera near Syanachatti.

“There are no issues on the Gangotri yatra route. We are also hoping to resume the Yamunotri Yatra with the restoration of roads en route,” Uttarkashi DM Prashant Arya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Thursday.

