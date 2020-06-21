Clouds play spoilsport, turn solar eclipse into damp squib in north India

india

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 19:01 IST

The solar eclipse was not visible in several parts of northern India because of the thick cloud cover and rains in some parts on Sunday morning. A large number of people had gathered at these places to see the eclipse that happened after a gap of 14 years.

The eclipse was to be clearly visible in Suratgarh in Rajasthan, Sirsa and Kurukshetra in Haryana, Dehradun, Uttarakhand and in Tapovan in Himachal. But it could not be seen in most places due to cloudy weather.

In Nainital’s Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) where scientists had made arrangements for live streaming of the eclipse, weather played a spoilsport.

Wahab Uddin, senior scientist at ARIES said clouds cleared briefly around 12.10 pm and people could see the eclipse through live streaming on YouTube. “Had weather been good, we would have witnessed a good crowd,” he said.

In most parts of Uttarakhand, temples were shut during the eclipse period and people were seen taking dips in nearby rivers post-eclipse. “We witnessed very few customers during the eclipse. People came out after the eclipse,” said Amit Narang, a shopkeeper from Kumaon.

In Haridwar, shrines, temples, mutts remained closed for almost 15 hours and the famous Ganga puja was not performed in the morning because the eclipse is considered inauspicious. After the solar eclipse got over at 2:51 pm, temples were cleaned and Ganga water was sprinkled amidst special chanting of hymns by priests.

In Madhya Pradesh, people watched the solar eclipse in groups while maintaining social distance.

“It was a great experience to watch the ring of fire very clearly amid clouds. I made all types of arrangements including spectacles and a telescope so that common people could enjoy the moment. Spectacles were not allowed to be exchanged with others due to Covid-19 situation but the telescope was sanitised properly,” said a science activist Sarika Gharu.

A banker Ashok Singh from Gwalior said, “It is for the first time I saw a solar eclipse and I got enthralled while watching the moon covering the sun.” Sandhya Kesari, a housewife from Bhopal said, “I was hesitant to see the solar eclipse with naked eyes. However, I saw it for a few seconds, though not looking directly at the Sun. It was an amazing experience.”

At Birla Planetarium in Kolkata, there was a huge crowd of people to watch the eclipse, especially students and astronomy enthusiasts. “This was one of those moments for which people have to wait for years,” said Debiprasad Duari, director, M P Birla Planetarium. The eclipse was recorded and streamed online by Birla Industrial and Technological Museum in south Kolkata. Science clubs in several districts arranged viewing sessions for its members. “I wish the sky was clear. We could have had a full view of the eclipse,” said Ananta Majumdar, a star gazer from Bhawanipore.

In Rajasthan, astronomers and a large number of media persons assembled in Patroda village of Sriganganagar where the solar eclipse was said to have been viewed best.

A student of astronomy present there said the sun was 99% covered around 11.50 am in a strip of 2 0km between Ghadsana and Anupgarh. Anupgarh MLA Santosh Bawri made arrangements for people to view the rare celestial event.

In Jaipur, people who went to Birla planetarium to see the eclipse, had to return disappointed because it was closed. Later, some media crews were allowed in the planetarium.

(With inputs from state bureaus)