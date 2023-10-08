News / India News / CM announces caste survey across Rajasthan ahead of elections

CM announces caste survey across Rajasthan ahead of elections

Sachin Saini
Oct 08, 2023

The order was issued by the department of social justice and empowerment after the state cabinet approved it.

Jaipur Rajasthan will soon conduct a caste survey, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday without specifying a timeline, just days before the Election Commission of India is expected to announce dates for the assembly polls in the state.

Ashok Gehlot (Hindustan Times)
Later in the day, the Rajasthan government issued a notification, saying: “The state government will conduct a caste-based survey... Updated information and data will be collected regarding the socio-economic and educational level of all the citizens [residents] of the state...”

On October 2, Bihar announced findings of a caste survey that showed that the extremely backward classes and other backward classes collectively constitute 63% of the state’s population. After Bihar, several leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh have sought a caste survey, making it a major political issue for the 2024 general elections.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in public rallies in the past week said her party wants to conduct caste surveys in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh as well. Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh ruled by the BJP will elect new assemblies along with Rajasthan by the end of the year. Telangana and Mizoram will also go to polls this year.

“The model code of conduct that kicks in once dates of polls are declared will not be a hinderance,” Gehlot told reporters. “Census can only be conducted by the Centre. We are doing only a survey of the families in which their economic condition will also be known,” he said. “We would like to know the financial condition of every family so that they can get the benefit(s)...” “Time and again, I have been asking to bring the right to social security in the country. How will we know who gets social security? For this, survey of every family is necessary,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s concept of a caste survey and participation in proportion to the population would be implemented fully in Rajasthan, Gehlot said. “Therefore, it has been decided that keeping in mind the mandate of the party, the Rajasthan government should declare the campaign for OBC upliftment,” he said.

Reacting to Gehlot’s statement, BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said the CM is making statements for electoral gain. “But the public has seen that the government has failed on all fronts,” Pareek said.

