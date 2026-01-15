CM has shocking pattern of barging in: ED tells Supreme Court on I-PAC raid drama

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that West Bengal chief minister has a shocking pattern of barging into premises during proceedings by statutory authorities. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition by the ED over the alleged interference by agency's raids in Kolkata last week on I-PAC, firm that does political consultancy for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). CM Mamata Banerjee leaves from I-PAC office while Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts the raid at Infinity Waterside building, Sector V, Salt Lake in Kolkata (Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)

The Supreme Court heard a petition filed by the ED, seeking directions to the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the West Bengal government to suspend key police officers including West Bengal DGP Rajiv Kumar, Manoj Kumar Verma, Kolkata Police Commissioner, and Priyabatra Roy, DCP South Kolkata, for alleged interference in the agency's raids.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and ASG SV Raju, appearing for the ED, said: "It reflects a very shocking pattern emerging. In past also, whenever statutory authorities exercised statutory power, CM barges into premises," reported LiveLaw.

“Director, Commissioner accompanied her. They were accomplices. Officers sat on dharna with political leaders. One officer is personally aggrieved... Joint Director, CBI's house was gheraoed...stones were pelted,” the law portal quoted SG Mehta.

The Supreme Court Bench hearing the matter comprises Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Vipul Pancholi. The petition has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate under Article 32 of the Constitution.