ED vs Mamata: Agency says raids at I-PAC chief's were peaceful 'until CM stormed in with many cops'

The ED (Enforcement Directorate) on Thursday alleged search proceedings at the residence I-PAC head Pratik Jain in West Bengal's Kolkata and political consultancy group's office were peaceful till chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived with “a large number of police officers”. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during her address to the media, in Kolkata, Thursday (PTI)

ED statement came hours after Mamata Banerjee's dramatic visit to I-PAC chief Pratik Banerjee's residence and office on Thursday afternoon amid raids that the central agency said were linked to a money laundering case connected with coal smuggling.

Today's raids were linked to people who generated proceeds of coal smuggling; IPAC linked to hawala money, PTI news agency quoted ED's statement on Thursday.

In videos of her visit, Mamata Banerjee appeared furious and charged, sentiments that reflected in her speech later in which she challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “democratically” defeat her party - Trinamool Congress (TMC) - in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.