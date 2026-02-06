Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced formation of a one-man committee to conduct a comprehensive examination of the CBI-led special investigation team (SIT)’s report on alleged adulteration of ghee supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for making of the famed Tirupati laddu. CM Naidu appoints one-man committee to examine SIT report and fix responsibility in Tirumala laddu controversy

“The one-man panel will identify lapses, fix responsibility on the officials responsible for the supply of adulterated ghee to the TTD and recommend a follow-up action. Once the committee submits its study report, the government will initiate appropriate action in accordance with its findings,” Naidu told reporters.

Naidu convened a meeting of the leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance at his residence to chalk out an action plan to take the ongoing controversy over Tirumala ghee adulteration issue to a logical conclusion, besides discussing a strategy to counter the negative campaign being unleashed by the YSR Congress party on the SIT report.

The meeting was attended by Jana Sena Party president and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, Bharatiya Janata Party state president PVN Madhav, finance minister Payyavula Kesav, information technology minister Nara Lokesh and other cabinet colleagues.

Describing the ghee adulteration as the “greatest sin against god,” Naidu said after he became the chief minister in 2024, as part of the “cleansing process” of TTD, ghee samples were sent to NDDB-CALF which clearly stated that the commodity was adulterated with animal fat.

“The NDDB clearly stated that (ghee was adulterated with animal fat). I said the same. Now, the SIT has submitted the report. The SIT report on ghee clearly says that it was adulterated with palmolein oil and chemicals,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister launched a sharp attack on YSR Congress Party leaders over the Tirumala laddu adulteration controversy, questioning whether facts would change if the opposition continued to “mislead the public.” He said the SIT had not given any clean chit to YSRCP in the matter.

He warned that acts of aggression and hooliganism would not be tolerated and cautioned that tampering with matters related to the deity would have serious consequences. He stressed that the laddu adulteration issue had deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees and required stringent action.

The chief minister accused YSRCP leaders of spreading misinformation to divert public attention from alleged wrongdoing. “After committing mistakes, YSRCP leaders are indulging in propaganda to deflect public attention. Should we tolerate abuses and baseless allegations? We will ensure punishment for the guilty through all possible legal means,” he said.

He also referred to past controversies, alleging that earlier remarks made in the assembly about the Tirumala hills and incidents of idol vandalism during the previous regime reflected disregard for religious sentiments. “Instead of taking action against those responsible, they launched counter-attacks against us,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan said the government was addressing the issue with full responsibility and caution, as it is a matter of faith. “Allegations involving animal fat are extremely sensitive and cannot be spoken about lightly,” he said, adding that the government spoke only after examining evidence which was found in the NDDB CALF test report.

He said the issue concerns Hindu faith and sentiments, and accused the opposition of attacking the government and spreading false propaganda instead of apologising if mistakes were committed. He warned that those who tamper with matters of faith and god would ultimately face severe consequences in life.

BJP state president Madhav slammed the YSRCP and said the Tirumala laddu issue reflected “adulterated thinking and corrupt governance” of the previous regime. “Preparing laddus with chemically processed and adulterated ghee is dangerous, and deeply hurts devotees’ sentiments, and plays with public health. The present government is committed to restoring transparency and sanctity in temple administration,” he said.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP took strong exception to the alleged false propaganda of the TDP-led coalition government on Tirumala ghee adulteration issue. “Appointing a committee into the Tirupati laddu issue is only a ploy to divert people’s attention from the CBI charge sheet which categorically stated that there is no animal fat in the ghee as claimed by Naidu,” former TTD chairman and Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy said.

Reddy told reporters in New Delhi that the SIT report had not mentioned the names of any YSRCP leaders, which Naidu was not able to digest. “He is now unleashing false propaganda and has set up a committee to mouth the TDP version,” he said.

The former TTD chairman refuted the allegations that the CFTRI report was put under wraps during his regime. “In fact, I wrote to the CFTRI to carry out the probe but the officials did not bring it to my notice,” he said, adding that he was prepared to face an inquiry and if the malicious campaign continues, he would explore legal options.