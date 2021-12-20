CM Patnaik inaugurates Odisha's longest bridge over Mahanadi

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the state's longest bridge over Mahanadi river at Gopinathpur in Cuttack district.

The 3.4-km-long bridge, connecting Singhanath Pitha and Baideswar in Cuttack district, will reduce the distance by 45 km, benefitting around five lakh people, officials said.

The bridge, constructed in T-shape, is built at a cost of ₹111 crore, they said.

Patnaik had laid the foundation stone of the bridge on February 28, 2014.

Ahead of Patnaik's visit, the police detained hundreds of Congress and BJP workers, including former MLA Debasis Patnaik, as they were protesting with black flags at Banki.

The opposition activists were demanding the dismissal of Minister of State for Home DS Mishra for his alleged link with the prime accused in the Kalahandi woman teacher's kidnap and murder case.

Patnaik had in July 2017 inaugurated the 2.88-km-long Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Setu over Kathajodi river at Trisulia, which till now held the title of the state's longest bridge. The bridge connects Bhubaneswar and Cuttack via Barang.

