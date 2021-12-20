Home / India News / CM Patnaik inaugurates Odisha's longest bridge over Mahanadi
india news

CM Patnaik inaugurates Odisha's longest bridge over Mahanadi

Hundreds of Congress and BJP workers were detained by the police before Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited for protesting with black flags at Banki.
Odisha's longest bridge over Mahanadi inaugurated in Cuttack.(Twitter/@Naveen_Odisha)
Odisha's longest bridge over Mahanadi inaugurated in Cuttack.(Twitter/@Naveen_Odisha)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the state's longest bridge over Mahanadi river at Gopinathpur in Cuttack district.

The 3.4-km-long bridge, connecting Singhanath Pitha and Baideswar in Cuttack district, will reduce the distance by 45 km, benefitting around five lakh people, officials said.

The bridge, constructed in T-shape, is built at a cost of 111 crore, they said.

Patnaik had laid the foundation stone of the bridge on February 28, 2014.

Ahead of Patnaik's visit, the police detained hundreds of Congress and BJP workers, including former MLA Debasis Patnaik, as they were protesting with black flags at Banki.

The opposition activists were demanding the dismissal of Minister of State for Home DS Mishra for his alleged link with the prime accused in the Kalahandi woman teacher's kidnap and murder case.

Patnaik had in July 2017 inaugurated the 2.88-km-long Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Setu over Kathajodi river at Trisulia, which till now held the title of the state's longest bridge. The bridge connects Bhubaneswar and Cuttack via Barang.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha news
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out