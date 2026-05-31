CM Rekha Gupta orders strict action against officials after Saidulajab collapse

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday directed officials to take strict actions against all responsible officials following the building collapse in south Delhi’s Saidulajab area that claimed five lives. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited at site building collapsed at Saket in New Delhi on Sunday. (HT PHOTO/Ishant Kumar)

CM Gupta visited the incident site at Saidulajab and reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations, a post from CMO on X said.

“Rescue teams have been continuously engaged in operations since last night. On the instructions of the chief minister, prompt action was taken, and a criminal case has been registered at Mehrauli police station. A magisterial inquiry is being ordered under the leadership of the district magistrate (DM), South district,” read the post.

The post also said that officials have been directed to inspect dilapidated and hazardous buildings in the vicinity and to take strict action wherever necessary.

“The CM has ordered strict action against all unauthorised buildings and has directed that action be taken against all responsible officials in the concerned departments,” it said.

Also Read:5 killed, 5 under treatment as building collapses near Delhi’s Saket metro; rescue effort on

At least five people were killed and eight others injured after a four-storey building housing a mess and paying guest accommodation collapsed in south Delhi’s Saidulajab area near Saket Metro Station on Saturday evening.

Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu prayed for the speedy recovery of those affected by the incident. “Deeply distressed at the tragic incident of building collapse in Saket and the resultant injuries and loss of lives. Multi-agency search and rescue operations continue, and instructions have been issued to authorities to ensure all necessary medical assistance and immediate relief,” he said in a post on X.

Aam Aadmi Party Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded action against officials in the matter. “This is not accident, this is blatant deliberate dereliction of duty by officers. There were repeated written complaints about this dangerous building,” he said in a post on X.

A rescue operation involving multiple agencies continued overnight, with teams pulling at least ten people from the debris, while authorities carried on search efforts amid fears that more people could be trapped under the rubble.