CM Satheesan seeks Centre's help as Iranian hospital closure in Dubai hits Kerala-based healthcare workers

Kerala chief minister VD Satheesan on Sunday sought Centre's intervention to help Indian healthcare workers affected by visa-related issues in the UAE following the closure of an Iranian in Dubai as the the ongoing conflict in West Asia continues to simmer for over three months now.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan seeks immediate intervention from the Centre regarding compensation for Indian healthcare professional affected by visa issues in the UAE(PTI)

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In the letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Satheesan highlighted the plight of Kerala-based workers who are facing significant visa restrictions and possibilities of losing their jobs due to the closure of the hospital.

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"I am writing to seek your urgent intervention on behalf of a group of Indian healthcare professionals, predominantly from Kerala, who were employed at Iranian Hospital, Dubai, and are presently facing an extremely distressing situation," he wrote.

“Following the closure of the hospital amid recent regional developments, many of these nurses and healthcare workers have reportedly encountered visa-related restrictions in the UAE, affecting their ability to obtain employment, visit, and dependent visas. As a result, families that have lived and worked in the UAE for years now face uncertainty, financial hardship, and the prospect of losing their livelihoods.”

What Satheesan said in his letter

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{{^usCountry}} He shared the full letter on his X handle with the caption, "Wrote to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi seeking urgent intervention on behalf of Indian healthcare professionals, predominantly from Keralam, affected by visa-related issues following the closure of Iranian Hospital, Dubai. Requested the Government of India to engage with the #UAE authorities and help secure a fair and compassionate resolution for the affected families." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He shared the full letter on his X handle with the caption, "Wrote to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi seeking urgent intervention on behalf of Indian healthcare professionals, predominantly from Keralam, affected by visa-related issues following the closure of Iranian Hospital, Dubai. Requested the Government of India to engage with the #UAE authorities and help secure a fair and compassionate resolution for the affected families." {{/usCountry}}

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In his letter, the CM highlighted the past contributions of this group of workers and urged the Indian embassy to coordinate with local authorities in the UAE and arrive at a “fair and compassionate” resolution for the affected people.

"Many affected individuals are currently nearing the end of their grace period and fear that they may be compelled to leave the UAE, potentially jeopardizing their future employment opportunities and professional licensing. The situation has caused immense anxiety among numerous Malayali families whose lives and children's education are rooted in the UAE," the CM wrote.

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"Given the humanitarian dimensions of this issue and the welfare of Indian citizens abroad, I earnestly request the Ministry of External Affairs to examine the matter and engage with the Embassy of India in the UAE and the relevant UAE authorities to explore a fair and compassionate resolution," he added.

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Iranian hospital's closure leaves workers in limbo

The abrupt closure of Iran's Red Crescent hospital in Dubai has impacted scores of healthcare professionals associated with it. The United Arab Emirates ‘forcibly’ shut the Iranian Red Crescent Hospital in Dubai, Press TV reported, adding that patients were expelled from the facility and the hospital's assets frozen.

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Since the US and Israel first launched an offensive against Iran, Dubai has silently been a part of provoking several anti-Iran measures involving media campaigns and targeting individuals and institutions linked to the country.

Currently, there is no clear end to the hostilities in West Asia as the White House and Tehran remain divided on certain key issues that could result in the formation of a peace agreement between the two parties. In the lack of such a peace accord, hostilities continue on both sides.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

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