CM Sawant urges people to share inputs to draft vision document for Goa

Speaking at a function on the occasion of National Press Day in Panaji, chief minister Pramod Sawant urged the media to take the lead and appeal to citizens to provide inputs for the vision document.
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant.(File Photo)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 02:46 PM IST
PTI |

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday urged people of the state to provide their inputs for a vision document to mark 60 years of the state's liberation from the Portuguese rule. 

Speaking at a function on the occasion of National Press Day in Panaji, the chief minister urged the media to take the lead and appeal to citizens to provide inputs for the vision document. 

Media houses should take the lead in getting the inputs from people, who have seen the development of Goa and also have a futuristic vision, he said. Referring to the criticism faced by his government, Sawant said that the media is always welcome to point out the government's mistakes, as it helps in improving governance. 

The state government and media should work together for betterment of the state, he added. 

